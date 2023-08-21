Michigan arguably has the best quarterback and best running back in the Big Ten in J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum. With the season less than two weeks away and the Wolverines ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll, prop bets for McCarthy and Corum.

Here’s a look at various odds for McCarthy and Corum.

J.J. McCarthy prop bets

In 14 games including 13 starts last season McCarthy threw for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns. McCarthy recently went on record and said he believes the offense needs to be more balanced this season.

“We’ve been working on it crazy,” McCarthy said earlier this month. “We’ve been more heavy-focused on the pass game these first five practices. It’s been great to be able to get those reps, get those opportunities.”

Per TeamRankings.com, Michigan ranked No. 120 in passing play percentage at 39.21% in 2022, and McCarthy still was able to get over 2,600 passing yards and 20.5 passing touchdowns. If Michigan passes more this season McCarthy should be able to easily surpass his totals from last season.

Blake Corum prop bets

Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in game No. 11 last season against Illinois. Corum would go on to have two carries against Ohio State the following week but would then have season-ending surgery days after. Corum rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns last season, and there’s good reason to believe Corum can go over all of these prop bets if he’s healthy the entire year. However, the emergence of RB Donovan Edwards as a highly talented back and Michigan opting to be more balanced this season could both eat into some of Corum’s totals. Even so, Corum will be a major part of Michigan’s offense and be one of the biggest pieces if not the biggest piece.

