We’re still in a holding pattern before visits start up again in September for high school recruits, but we have a few updates for you pertaining to the Michigan Wolverines’ recruiting efforts in today’s Recruiting Roundup, so let’s get right to it.

FSU trying to flip 2025 commit Chris Ewald

Chris Ewald is a four-star cornerback from south Florida who committed to Michigan in December, but Florida State is coming in hot to try to flip his commitment this year. 247Sports’ Zach Blostein ($) caught up with Ewald on his recruiting process.

Despite the Seminoles’ efforts to flip him, the 12th-ranked cornerback in the 2025 class still had positive things to say about Michigan, saying the Wolverines set a high standard for the other schools to meet.

“It may be like one or two teams that’s up there with them, but everybody else is just not meeting the standard,” Ewald said.

Steve Clinkscale is leading his recruitment for Michigan, but FSU is heavily targeting Ewald. He was last at FSU for an unofficial visit on June 10, and plans to take another visit to Michigan for the Ohio State game at the end of the year.

No. 1 2025 prospect to visit Michigan

Could Michigan’s star-studded offensive line group bring in another stud for 2025? 247Sports’ No. 1 overall prospect, five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., is planning his visits for this fall.

The Wolverines were the first school to offer Sanders back in Dec. 2021, and he visited Michigan for the Barbecue at the Big House this year, his first ever visit to Ann Arbor. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($) talked to Sanders Jr.’s mother about his experience.

“It was our first time ever going to Michigan,” Samantha Sanders said. “We had an opportunity to speak with coach (Sherrone) Moore and with coach Harbaugh we spent well over an hour with him. Had an opportunity to connect with him and not just get to know David on a football level but an opportunity to speak with us and see where David is from.”

Sanders plans to visit Michigan for the Ohio State game at the end of the year, which would be another big step in his recruitment. He’s also heavily interested in SEC schools such as Alabama and Georgia.

Local five-star QB talks about Barbeque at the Big House

Belleville five-star Bryce Underwood is a big Michigan target as an elite local player in the 2025 class, and he took a trip to Ann Arbor for Barbeque at the Big House. 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($) caught up with Underwood last week to hear his perspective of the event.

“It was a great time for sure,” Underwood said. “They wanted me there for their BBQ and I came back literally the day of. They were excited to have me and it was fun to be at. They showed a lot of love.”

Underwood was at LSU the day before he visited Ann Arbor. It was yet another visit to the Bayou, as the Tigers and the Wolverines are his top two schools at this moment.

Underwood’s high school teammate is 2024 four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley, a Michigan commit. Underwood said Beasley has been in his ear about joining him as a Wolverine in 2025, so that may help Michigan keep the local prospect home.