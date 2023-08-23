Tuesday night, Michigan Athletics officially announced a brand new LED lighting system would debut at Michigan Stadium during the upcoming season. The lighting system is part of a series of Big House upgrades as a part of the University of Michigan’s goal to enhance the in-game fan experience.

“The ability to use special effects lighting in conjunction with video board content, key game moments, and special performances will create a unique and memorable experience for Michigan football fans of all ages,” Michigan’s Director of Game Presentation & Fan Experience Jake Stocker said in a press release.

An exciting element of the lighting system will be the ability for color-changing and music-synced light shows that will add another layer to Michigan’s future night game atmospheres. Michigan will be the latest institution to join the popular LED lighting movement in college sports, as schools such as Alabama and Notre Dame have similar systems.

Per the release, the new system replaces an HID lighting system that had been in place since 2010 when Michigan Stadium added new towers and press boxes on the East and West sides. Additionally, the new lighting system is estimated to be significantly more energy efficient than the old system and should address concerns about glare and brightness inconsistency across the field.

“Replacing the original lighting system, which had been in place for well over a decade, with the latest LED technology is an important upgrade to Michigan Stadium,” said Paul Dunlop, Associate Athletic Director for Facility Operations at the University of Michigan. “The new lighting system will use less energy and provide outstanding light coverage for fans in the stadium and those watching at home on TV.”

In early August, the gates of Michigan Stadium were opened to showcase progress on a bevy of new stadium upgrades, including the much-talked-about larger video boards and sound systems.

Michigan Athletics showed off one of two new scoreboards at the Big House in a demonstration to media today. No audio yet as speakers are due to be fired up in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/frImob9qc1 — David Woelkers Jr. (@DavidWoelkers) August 2, 2023

