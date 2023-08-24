With the Michigan football season a little more than a week away, we have plenty of recruiting news to dive into.

In today’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll cover a four-star target setting his commitment date, an OT target talking about the BBQ at the Big House, and a 2026 corner who is considering a potential return visit to Ann Arbor.

Let’s get into it.

Four-star safety sets commitment date, hasn’t made up mind

Zaquan Patterson, a four-star safety in the 2024 class, has set a commitment date for Aug. 26, as reported by 247’s Zach Blostein. He included Michigan in his top-five in April, along with Miami, Auburn, Florida State and Ohio State.

BREAKING: 4-star DB Zaquan Patterson has set his commitment date for August 26.



He'll choose between five schools: #Miami, #Auburn, #FloridaState, #OhioState and #Michigan.



On the 247 Composite, Patterson is rated as the 77th-best player in his class, the third-best safety, and the 10th-best recruit from the state of Florida. In a recent interview with On3’s Chad Simmons, Patterson said he needs to speak with the people closest to him before making a decision.

“I am looking to sit down with my mom and my family one more time this week to make my final decision,” Patterson said. “I am still really thinking about two or three schools on my list and I just need to take these next few days to get it down to one.”

Likely a big reason for Michigan being his top-five is how much Patterson and his mother were impressed after visiting Michigan earlier this summer.

“She loved the place,” Patterson said to the Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich. “She loved what they had to offer. I feel like we plan on getting back up for the cookout, but if not, then we are definitely going to take an official later in the season. If I do end up going to the barbecue, then I’ll go to that and take my official, too.”

Hopefully Michigan lands Patterson in the coming days to bolster their secondary.

OT Target talks BBQ at the Big House, Sherrone Moore

It’s not a secret how good Michigan is at developing offensive linemen, which is a big reason why they entice young people-movers like Carter Lowe. He attended the BBQ at the Big House and spoke about it with On3’s Zach Libby.

“The barbecue was good and I really enjoyed my time back at Michigan,” Lowe said. “I met some new people. It felt different (from previous trips) because I got to talk to more coaches and more recruits. That was really good.”

Lowe is rated just outside the top 160 on the 247 Composite, ranked as the 15th-best offensive tackle and the sixth-best Ohio recruit. The young linemen spent some time with offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore about protecting the quarterback.

“Getting some work in with Coach Moore is always a fun time,” Lowe said. “The biggest thing (that I’ve picked up from Moore) is pass protection. We talked about that a lot. There are minor things that I need to fix and I was able to go to him for help. He did a lot for me.”

Moore has proven to be one of the best offensive line coaches in the country after the unit won back-to-back Joe Moore awards. This certainly wouldn’t be the first time a good Ohio player has committed to Michigan either.

CB Target talks potential return visit, Steve Clinkscale

It’s always important to look to the not-so-distant future in recruiting, which is why the Wolverines are pursuing a talented 2026 corner in Elbert Hill.

Hill, who received an early offer from Michigan, spoke with Libby about his yearning to play in a winning environment like Ann Arbor.

“I’m very interested in (Michigan),” Hill said. “That’s a good Big Ten school and I would love to be there in that environment.”

When it comes to recruiting defensive backs, there are not many men better in the country than Michigan co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale. Hill worked out in front of him in Ann Arbor a few months ago, and he is considering a return to Michigan for the Ohio State game.

“He’s a great coach,” Hill said. “He pushes you to do the best rep every time you step up. He tells you to always go hard.”

The Akron, Ohio, native is not yet ranked on the 247 Composite, but he’ll likely be ranked high considering he’s already collected offers from Ohio State, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State and more than a few other schools. Props to the Wolverines for reaching out early and staying in Hill’s ear; we’ll keep you updated on the status of him and other 2026 recruits.