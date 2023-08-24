Michigan Football announces 2023 team captains

The Michigan Wolverines have voted and named their team captains for the 2023 season. In all, six were selected as captains with seniors and graduates being eligible.

Linebacker Michael Barrett, running back Blake Corum, defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, left guard Trevor Keegan, cornerback Mike Sainristil, and right guard Zak Zinter are Michigan’s captains.

Sainristil is the only returning captain of the six players, and all of the six selected come as no surprise. Corum, Jenkins, and Sainristil all represented Michigan at Big Ten Media Day, somewhat foreshadowing that they’d all be captains this season.

Captains are selected via votes by players themselves, not coaches, which makes it an even bigger honor because it’s awarded by peers. The 2023 season will be the last ride each of these six players take in a Michigan uniform, with all of them headed to the NFL thereafter. All of them are still here because like Corum’s said in the past, there’s “unfinished business” at Michigan, they want to win a national championship. If Michigna’s to get to the big dance, these captains will be a major reason why.