One of the most important things for great college football teams to have is depth: pretty much every team has some studs, but injuries always happen throughout the season, and teams with depth are able to deal with that well.

Sophomore cornerback Myles Pollard should be an important depth player for the Michigan Wolverines. After playing sparingly in his freshman season, Pollard should be playing more on special teams and could definitely see the field if there’s an injury or two in the secondary.

Let’s break down his path to Michigan and his outlook for the upcoming season.

The story so far

Rated as a three-star cornerback on the 247 composite, Pollard was rated as a top-600 player in the 2022 class, along with the 54th-best corner and the 20th-best recruit from Tennessee.

Pollard played football and basketball at Ravenwood High School. In his senior season, he helped lead the football team to a 10-3 record and an appearance in the state quarterfinals.

The Tennessee native was able to amass more than 40 offers, including ones from Alabama, Auburn, Michigan State, Penn State, and Oklahoma. He appeared to be pretty tight with Steve Clinkscale, telling Maize N Brew it was a huge addition when Clinkscale got hired to coach in Ann Arbor. He had a pre-existing relationship with the coach back when Clinkscale was at Kentucky, which played a big role in Pollard committing to Michigan in July of 2021.

Polland appeared in the games against Colorado State and UConn, making a tackle against the Rams. He was a standout on the practice field & did earn Scout Team Defensive Player of the Week leading up to the Rutgers.

2023 Outlook

There’s no doubt that Pollard is a talented player, but he may not see the field a ton in his sophomore season with all the secondary depth Michigan has.

Will Johnson will undoubtedly be the CB1 this season, and Josh Wallace, Amorion Walker, Ja’Den McBurrows, and Keshaun Harris will likely be competing for that other starting job. That’s a lot of players to fill out the first and second teams at corner.

You can never have too many good cornerbacks in college football, and Pollard will be a key depth piece if the injury bug hits the Wolverines. I’d think he’ll play some on special teams, being one of the better athletes on the team.

Pollard could certainly be a key piece of Michigan’s future, but he may not see the field a whole lot this season.