Pick’em Podcast Week 0: College football betting season is BACK!

The college football season is (technically) upon us this weekend, so it’s time to bring back the Pick’em Podcast! This season, Luke Ghiardi, Von Lozon and Dan Plocher will be making their picks each on the top college football games each and every week.

Of course, Week 0 is always a weaker slate compared to when the season really gets going in Week 1, but we still do have some intriguing games to place some bets on. Here are the games we are betting on this weekend.

Hawaii @ Vanderbilt (-17.5)

San Jose State @ USC (-30.5)

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-20.5)

Nebraska @ Minnesota (-7.5) (Thursday, Aug. 31)

Florida @ Utah (-5) (Thursday, Aug. 31)

