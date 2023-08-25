When it comes to recruiting, it’s always important to prioritize the local kids. The Michigan Wolverines have done that with five-star 2025 point guard Darius Acuff Jr., who is visiting Ann Arbor on September 1-3, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Acuff will play at IMG Academy next season, like a few recent Michigan alums in Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate, and Jett Howard. Michigan has already offered him a scholarship in March and has been in touch with him since schools were allowed to make direct contact with 2025 recruits.

The 6-foot-2 point guard has already picked up offers from more than a few top schools, including Kentucky, — who he’s visiting in October — Michigan State, Indiana, Kansas and Alabama. On the 247 Composite, he’s rated as the 10th-best player in his class, and the second-best point guard.

It’s easy to see why Acuff is rated as one of the top players in his class. He can score the ball at will, averaging over 20 points on the EYBL circuit this summer. He’s everything you’d want in a modern, score-first point guard; he can pull up from mid-range or three, he has a quick first step to the rim, and he has excellent vision, finding teammates rolling to the rim once the defense collapses on him.

2025 5-star PG Darius Acuff dominated the Top 100 Camp! Holds offers from Kentucky, MSU, Kansas, Michigan etc. @DariusAcuff @Top100Camp pic.twitter.com/UaLCFIfC7P — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) July 2, 2023

Acuff’s got a smooth handle, he dictates the pace of the game, and while he doesn’t blow you away with his speed, his ability to start and stop on a dime like a good free safety helps him drive past defenders with ease. He’s very shifty, can finish over taller defenders at the rim, and is incredibly polished at a young age.

Darius Acuff has been going off in U17 EYBL. Acuff is averaging 20/4/3 and a steal a game. He’s also been efficient shooting 52% from the field and 41% from three. pic.twitter.com/xRUlT4NMGV — KJ (@Kjpistons) May 2, 2023

Acuff is going to be one of the most highly-coveted recruits in the 2025 class, so props to Michigan for getting him on campus sooner rather than later. Hopefully, they can entice him into a commitment over the next year or so; Acuff has the potential to be the best point guard in Juwan Howard’s coaching tenure.