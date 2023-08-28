Vegas win totals for all of Michigan’s 2023 Big Ten opponents

The 2023 season is nearly here, as the Michigan Wolverines kickoff the year this Saturday against East Carolina at noon EST for the annual Maize Out game.

The first three games of the season, like last year, are essentially a joke. The only thing up for debate is what’s the bigger joke — these three games, or the fact Jim Harbaugh won’t be coaching during them. I digress, it should be an easy 3-0 heading into the Big Ten slate.

Today, we take a look at Michigan’s 2023 conference opponents and see where the oddsmakers have them at heading into the new season.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rutgers - 4.5 (O: +105 / U: -125)

It’s Year 4 under Greg Schiano in his second stint in Piscataway, and this one hasn’t gone nearly as well as the first one. Unfortunately for them, I don’t think much is changing this year. The schedule is TOUGH, with road games at Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Penn State, as well as having Ohio State and Virginia Tech. If they hit the over, I can’t imagine it being higher than five. I’d play it safe and go with the under.

The Best Bet: Under

Nebraska - 6 (O: -150 / U: +130)

The Matt Rhule era is underway and DraftKings already likes the over for them. Surprisingly, so do I. They have a couple road contests to start the year — at Minnesota, at Colorado — but I wouldn’t be shocked to see them go 2-0. An undefeated record heading into the Michigan game isn’t entirely out of play. It’s a decently tough schedule, but I think Nebraska can hit the over here.

The Best Bet: Over

Minnesota - 7 (O: +110 / U: -130)

The Golden Gophers have had one great year under PJ Fleck — but that was already four seasons ago. With a new starting quarterback to break in, as well as losing their star running back and top offensive lineman from a season ago, I think Minnesota is due for a bit of a down year. I would not be surprised to see Nebraska upset Minnesota on Thursday.

The Best Bet: Under

Indiana - 3.5 (O: -145 / U: +125)

To put it nicely, this program is a dumpster fire. I honestly don’t think there’s any world they get over 3.5 wins. I know they’ve got a new shiny quarterback transfer from Tennessee in Tayven Jackson, but the program is No. 121 out of 133 in returning production this season and are No. 83 in preseason S&P+. The schedule also does them no favors, with an out-of-conference matchup against Jeff Brohm’s Louisville squad, and road games at Michigan, Penn State and Maryland. I’m surprised DraftKings has the odds juiced for the over, because I think this is my most confident bet. I’d take the under in a heartbeat.

The Best Bet: Under

Michigan State - 5.5 (O: +135 / U: -155)

The Spartans are in a difficult spot. With a new quarterback and offensive skill players, there’s no telling what is ahead for Mel Tucker and company. Adding players out of the transfer portal worked two seasons ago, but they fell totally flat last year. The more I look at what they’ve got this year, the more I like MSU’s odds of not making a bowl game again.

The Best Bet: Under

Purdue - 5.5 (O: +145 / U: -165)

Another tough team to gauge heading into the season. With a new head coach and roster from top to bottom — they are 109th in returning production in all of FBS — the Boilermakers may need a season or two to get back to their winning ways. Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card could keep them in some games this year, but I think I would lean toward the under for this one.

The Best Bet: Under

Penn State - 9.5 (O: -150 / U: +130)

The over is juiced on this one, and I actually think that’s the move. The Nittany Lions’ non-conference slate is weak, at best, and they get Michigan and Iowa at home. A road trip to Columbus is never easy, nor is an early season bout with Illinois, which upset Penn State a couple seasons ago. I think this team is built to get to the 10-win mark again.

The Best Bet: Over

Maryland - 7.5 (O: +110 / U: -130)

The Terrapins under Mike Locksley have historically come out the gates swinging, only to sputter throughout the Big Ten season. It happened last year with losses to average teams like Wisconsin and Purdue. I think something similar will happen again this season. Until I see it happen and they actually take that step forward, I’m taking the under with the Terps.

The Best Bet: Under

Ohio State - 10.5 (O: -105 / U: -115)

This one is a bit surprising, as DraftKings has the Buckeyes as the odds-on favorite to win the Big Ten, but it doesn’t seem likely they’d be able to do so with only 10 wins. Penn State and Michigan will likely be right there as well, and if Ohio State slips up twice in 2023, it would likely be to those two Big Ten East teams. With the odds slightly juiced toward the under, I will take those odds with games at Michigan, Minnesota and Notre Dame, as well as a home game against the Nittany Lions.

The Best Bet: Under

