We’re just days away from the first game of the season! There’s so much exciting stuff to come on the field, but there are also updates off the field on the future of Michigan football.

Here’s the latest in today’s Recruiting Roundup:

Michigan commit transitions to center

Michigan 2024 three-star offensive line commit Jake Guarnera played tackle last year in high school, but he is making the move to center before starting at Michigan next year. On3’s EJ Holland ($) caught up with Guarnera about the switch and his commitment.

“The first game is obviously going to be a learning curve,” Guarnera said. “This was my first game at center, so I think I have a lot of things to work on. There are some techniques that I have to fix. Going 100 percent in practice is something that’ll help me get there. I know I’ll improve my craft throughout the season and get to the point where I’m comfortable doing everything at center.”

Guarnera, a Florida native, committed to Michigan in April over schools like Penn State, Florida and Miami, among others. He plans to take another visit to Michigan this fall.

“Just the development that coach Moore brings to the table and the success they are having,” Guarnera said. “Obviously, I want to go to a great program with a great culture. That’s what’s keeping me committed.”

With Guarnera slated to play center in college, this is an important first step in his development in the middle of the offensive line.

Legacy commit is hitting the trail for Michigan

Having a strong relationship with his high school — and future college — quarterback in Jadyn Davis, 2024 three-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin knows it’s important to build bonds. On3’s EJ Holland ($) caught up with Goodwin on his plans to enroll early and his efforts to sway some of his peers to Ann Arbor.

Davis and Goodwin are building chemistry this year and both plan to enroll early at the end of the season.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Goodwin said. “I actually had to take some summer classes, so it took away from my summer. But I’m really excited about it. Hopefully, I’ll be able to get some bowl practice in with the team. Semaj (Morgan) and Fred (Moore) did it, and I think it’s helped them. Seeing how the older guys like J.J. (McCarthy) and Blake (Corum) operate will be big.”

Goodwin plans to visit for the Ohio State game this season, and said he may also make the trip up for this week’s game against ECU.

Since committing, Goodwin has turned his efforts toward teammates considering Michigan, including top overall 2025 prospect, five-star offensive lineman David Sanders, and three-star receiver Jordan Shipp, currently committed to North Carolina.

“We’re recruiting David a lot,” Goodwin said. “We’re also going to work on Jordan until signing day. Michigan has great offensive line play, so it would be great to get David. Jordan is trying to stay home, but I’m working on it.”