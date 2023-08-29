Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Michigan Wolverines open up their season against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday with large expectations on the way for this contest and the season.

On the field, the biggest story is the return of superstar running back Blake Corum for the Wolverines. It will be his first full game back after injuring his knee in a 100-yard performance against Illinois. In that contest, he tied a school record with eight straight 100-yard games.

While that streak was broken since he took a carry against Ohio State, do you think that he will get over the century mark in his first game back?

On the defensive side of the ball, there are a lot of fresh faces who are going to be seeing the field a lot more. We saw quite a bit of them in 2022, but for this to be a championship-caliber defense, the Wolverines are going to need a few of them to take the next step.

Some of our favorites are linebacker Ernest Hausmann, safety Makari Paige, edge Derrick Moore and edge Braiden McGregor. Who do you think breaks out for the Wolverines in 2023?

Coming into the Week 1 matchup, DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the maize and blue at 36-point favorites above the Pirates. Michigan will be without Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore on the sidelines due to their suspensions, but East Carolina has new starters at quarterback, running back, and four of their five offensive line spots from last season.

Do you think the Wolverines will cover the spread without Harbaugh on the sidelines?

