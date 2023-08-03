Michigan has become one of the best football programs in the country over the last few seasons. A big reason for that is its recruiting prowess, as the staff does a great job recruiting guys out of high school, sometimes flipping a talented player already committed to another school.

This was exactly the case for Cameron Brandt, a talented defensive lineman from the class of 2023 who switched from Stanford to Michigan this winter. Let’s break down how he got to Michigan and how he can impact the team in 2023.

The story so far

Hailing from Chatsworth, California, Brandt was rated as a three-star defensive lineman, just outside the top-450 on the 247Sports composite. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, he was an absolute game wrecker at Sierra Canyon. He gets off the ball quickly, is almost always the first to get his hands up at the line of scrimmage, and uses sheer power and quickness off the edge to get to the quarterback.

Brandt keeps a wide base while staying nimble, and I love how good he is at staying persistent and pursuing the ball carrier or the quarterback in pass rush; that’s ultimately an effort thing, and effort never seems to be a problem for him.

Initially committed to Stanford last July, Brandt flipped to Michigan in February. When asked about that decision in an interview with Greg Biggins at 247Sports, he mentioned the coaching staff played a big role, telling him he could be used as a big edge rusher who can also play the 6, 5, 4i and the 3 techniques.

“I really like coach Harbaugh a lot but it was the whole staff that impressed me,” Brandt said. “Everyone was really genuine and kept it real with me the whole time. From a football standpoint, they know what they’re doing there and you can tell why they have been so successful.”

Outlook for 2023

I wouldn’t expect Brandt to play much this season. He’s certainly talented, but Michigan has a lot of depth along the defensive line. With guys like Jaylen Harrell, Braiden McGregor, Josiah Stewart, Rayshaun Benny and Derrick Moore already in line for the bulk of the snaps this season, it’ll be hard for him to find playing time, especially considering he wasn’t an early enrollee this winter.

We don’t see a ton of freshmen get time on the defensive line at Michigan, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Brandt is redshirted. While he may not be contributing much this season, Brandt has a bright future with the Michigan Wolverines.