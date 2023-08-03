The most dead period of the college football recruiting cycle is now upon us following the BBQ at the Big House. Despite the dead period rolling on through the month of August, the Michigan Wolverines will stay busy on the recruiting trail.

In today’s roundup, we’ll dive into quotes from two 2025 four-star wide receivers who visited last weekend, and official offers going out to the 2024 class.

Four-star WR discusses BBQ visit

A four-star wideout in the 2025 class, Talyn Taylor went on visits to both Michigan and Notre Dame over the weekend, speaking about it to Allen Trieu with 247Sports ($). He got the chance to speak to Michigan coaches, including receivers coach Ron Bellamy.

“That was my first time really interacting with the entire staff at Michigan,” Taylor said. “Coach Bellamy did a great job of showing me how they would utilize me in their offense as well as showed us some drills to improve our game. I like that Michigan is contending for a national championship and has put several players in the NFL Draft.”

Taylor is rated as the 90th-best recruit in the 2025 class on the 247Sports composite, ranking 15th among receivers and second among recruits from Illinois. He’s gotten plenty of offers, including ones from Big Ten foes (Iowa and Illinois) and college football powerhouses (Alabama and Georgia).

He said he will announce his commitment once he takes his official visits next summer. Among the potential destinations are Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, UCLA, and Michigan.

2025 four-star WR discusses his trip to Ann Arbor

Another four-star wideout in 2025, Kaliq Lockett was one of several wide receivers to attend the BBQ at the Big House, speaking to EJ Holland with The Wolverine ($) on how Bellamy offered him constructive criticism on the visit.

“He talked to me about the things I needed to work on,” Lockett said. “We actually had a little skills camp. He coached me up. I really like his coaching style. He knows what he’s talking about. He’s going to get on you, but when you do something good, he’s going to let you know. That’s what I like about him. He’s down to earth and an all-around a good person. That’s what I’m looking for.”

Hailing from Sachse, Texas, Locked is ranked just outside the top-150 on the 247Sports composite, rated as the 22nd-best wide receiver and 24th-best recruit from Texas. He’s amassed numerous offers, including ones from Arizona State, Louisville and Penn State, among others.

“There is still a lot of work to be done in my recruitment with building relationships and bonds with coaches at Michigan and other schools,” Lockett said. “But Michigan is still very high in my recruitment right now.”

Officially Official

Aug. 1 is a big day on the recruiting calendar, as it means that official offers to 2024 recruits can be handed out.

Several commits, including quarterback Jadyn Davis, posted their official offers on social media. Players who have yet to make a commitment, such as four-star safety Zaquan Patterson, posted official offers as well.

Dream come true…forever grateful for the opportunity to put on the Maize and Blue! #GoBlue #Born2Play4Michigan pic.twitter.com/p6rRo7ghk6 — Jadyn Davis (@iamjadyndavis) August 1, 2023

Aug. 1 was also a big day for 2025 recruits, as coaches are now allowed to reach out to them directly. Michigan has already reached out to a number of junior prospects; they already landed a commitment from four-star in-state defensive lineman Bobby Kanka.

As we learn about more of those offers and potential commitments, we’ll be sure to keep you updated here at Maize n Brew.