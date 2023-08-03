Discussing burning questions for Michigan football with fall camp underway

The Michigan Wolverines kicked off fall camp on Tuesday, as college football is officially back. While Michigan returns a ton of guys coming off an undefeated regular season and Big Ten championship, there are still some questions to be answered over the next several weeks.

Luke Ghiardi and Tyler Sealey break down what questions they hope to see answered in camp on this week’s Feeling Blue.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF