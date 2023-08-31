In today’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll discuss a defensive line commit playing on the inside moving forward, a 2025 offensive lineman planning a Michigan visit, and a local point guard talking scheduled officials.

But before that, let’s get to the most significant recruiting news of the week.

Michigan not hosting recruits for first two weeks

In the recruiting world, the start of the college football season typically means opportunities to host a handful of recruits to get them on the sideline to take in the feel of a home game.

However, the Wolverines are not expected to host recruits for the first two weeks, as first reported by EJ Holland of The Wolverine. More than one recruit canceled unofficial visits this week, and it’s believed the self-imposed suspension of Jim Harbaugh also brings a pause to sideline visits.

That ultimately makes sense; if Harbaugh can’t be around to talk to these players and convince them to come to Michigan during their trip, you might as well wait until he’s back for conference play. It also helps Michigan’s cause for hoping the NCAA lets this whole thing go after the self-imposed suspension is over.

As of now, it appears Michigan isn’t expected to host visits until Week 3 against Bowling Green, but we’ll keep you updated if something changes.

2024 DL commit talks moving inside

We’re a few weeks into the high school football season, and with that comes games featuring future Wolverines. One of those future players is 2023 four-star defensive lineman Ted Hammond, who played exclusively on the interior in last week’s game against Detroit King.

Hammond has typically played the edge, but he spoke to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($) about the position change that may have been influenced by Michigan’s coaching staff.

“I’m at nose guard for this season for the Bombers, but (defensive line coach Mike Elston) wants me at a three-technique when I’m up at Michigan, so just getting more inside knowledge on how to play interior will translate well when I go to Michigan,” Hammond said. “I try to bounce all over the line right now just so I’m ready to play at Michigan.”

Hammond has developed a bond with Elston, who spoke about technique with him at the BBQ at the Big House.

“It was great just all the knowledge that he pours into everything he does,” Hammond said. “I learned more in 15 minutes than I could do any other session. All the stances and all the formations they run, he breaks it down so easy that it’s easy to pick and easy to understand.”

Hammond is rated just outside the top-400 on the 247 composite, and with plenty of edge talent on the roster and in the 2024 class, this position switch makes sense. The more versatile Hammond can be at the line of scrimmage, the more he’ll play at Michigan.

2025 OT target visiting Ann Arbor for Michigan-Ohio State

Lots of recruits plan to visit Ann Arbor for one of the greatest rivalry games in sports, including a 2025 offensive line target in Matty Augustine. The Greenwich, Connecticut native told 247’s Brian Dohn ($) he plans to visit Michigan, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Tennessee over the course of the college football season.

Augustine is rated in the top-350 in his class on the 247Sports composite and is ranked as one of the best recruits in his home state. He picked up an offer from Michigan in late June.

Michigan has earned a reputation as one of the best destinations for young offensive linemen, thanks to Sherrone Moore leading the group to back-to-back Joe Moore awards. Hopefully, Augustine can one day be a part of that success in Ann Arbor.

Michigan among official visits for top 2025 point guard

Flipping to the hoops side of recruiting, we know that 2025 five-star guard Darius Acuff Jr. will be visiting Michigan this weekend, and he recently spoke about other visits he plans to go on as well.

Acuff told 247Sport’s Brandon Jenkins ($) he is interested in scheduling visits to Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Rutgers. He also plans to go on an official visit to Kentucky in October.

The Wolverines appear to have the slight edge at the moment because of how close they are to home for Acuff.

“They are the hometown school,” Acuff said about Michigan. “I have built a great relationship with Juwan Howard since he offered back in March. They are a winning program and I am looking forward to having a great experience.”

Acuff is rated as the 10th-best player in the 2025 class on the 247Sports composite, as well as the second-best point guard and second-best Michigan recruit. Props to Michigan for getting him in the building early. Let’s hope that visit goes well and the Wolverines can swing a commitment from the top point guard sooner rather than later.