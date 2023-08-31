This podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

Michigan’s season gets going in the Big House on Saturday at noon against East Carolina. While the Wolverines are favored by more than a few scores, the Michigan program has respect for ECU and head coach Mike Houston.

To get further insight into East Carolina, Maize n Brew spoke with Stephen Igoe from the 247Sports website Hoist the Colours.

Listen to the podcast below.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF