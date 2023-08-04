The Michigan Wolverines kick off their 2023 season in less than a month, and we now know who will be on the call for their season opener.

Per a release from NBC Sports PR, Mike Tirico will be doing the play-by-play in Michigan’s home opener against East Carolina. He’ll be joined by Chris Simms in the booth, with Lewis Johnson working the sidelines.

It’s a homecoming for Tirico; his wife is from Michigan and they’ve lived in Ann Arbor for more than two decades now.

The Wolverines will likely be without their head coach for that season opener. Jim Harbaugh will likely start the season with a four-game suspension after allegedly making false statements to investigators regarding potential NCAA violations, including the heinous, unforgivable act of buying a recruit a burger.

Harbaugh may not be the only coach suspended for the game. As reported by The Athletic, Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome may serve one-game suspensions as part of a negotiated resolution to Michigan’s NCAA infractions case.

The Wolverines host the East Carolina Pirates at noon on Saturday, Sept. 2, on Peacock; this is the first time Michigan football will be broadcast on an NBC platform since 2018, when the Wolverines lost to No. 12 Notre Dame to open the season.