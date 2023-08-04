The Pac 12 is crumbling before our eyes, and the Big Ten is about to get even bigger. As first reported by Brett McMurphy with Action Network, Oregon and Washington are expected to join the Big Ten.

BREAKING: Oregon & Washington joining Big Ten, becoming latest schools to leave Pac-12; putting Pac-12 future in doubt, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ https://t.co/FtVKNdjHuD — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

The move to the Big Ten is expected to be approved later this afternoon, according to Nicole Auerbach with The Athletic. The vote is expected to be unanimous, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Oregon and Washington would be the third & fourth Pac 12 defectors to come to the Big Ten over the last few seasons. UCLA and USC will be joining the Big Ten in 2024.

We’ve witnessed the crumble of teams and conferences in college sports before, but the Pac 12 really feels like they’re having a clearance sale over the last few weeks. It was reported last week that Colorado will be joining the Big 12, and Thursday night, news broke that Arizona will be joining them.

Assuming Oregon and Washington will be joining in the next year, we will soon have 18 teams in the Big Ten with all these Pac 12 additions.

In terms of how this move affects Michigan -- on one hand, both Oregon and Washington have rich football histories and could be worthy adversaries on the gridiron. On the other hand, having to travel that far for non-revenue sports, especially during the school year, seems less than ideal.

What are your thoughts on the newest Big Ten additions? Will you miss the Pac 12, and #Pac12AfterDark? As a night owl and terrible gambler, I certainly will. Let us know in the comments.