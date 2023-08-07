Fall camp depth chart prediction: Offense

The Michigan Wolverines will arguably roll out the best offense in the Big Ten in 2023, and one of the best in the country. They return starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, along with Heisman hopeful Blake Corum along with backfield mate Donovan Edwards. The offensive line has been the best in the country the last two years and they have some spots to fill, but it should once again be a strength.

While the offense should be loaded, there are still a few questions marks as we are now inside 30 days until the season opener against East Carolina. While we wait for the opening kickoff, we take a shot at predicting the offensive depth chart coming into the season.

Quarterback

Starter - J.J. McCarthy

Backup - Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren

McCarthy is the unquestioned starter coming into 2023 as he looks to follow up a solid 2022. He is viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the country and could move up the draft boards with another great season.

Tuttle comes to Michigan after playing at Indiana and has more experience than Warren and will probably be the second-stringer, but Warren has showed a lot of promise and should take some garbage time snaps also.

Running Back

Starter - Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards

Backup - Kalel Mullings and CJ Stokes

Corum will be the first guy in the backfield to start the year, but Edwards will be just as important and is also very skilled as a pass catcher. Don’t be surprised to see both Corum and Edwards on the field at the same time.

The Wolverines will rely heavily on Corum and Edwards, but Jim Harbaugh is known for using a ton of running backs, and Mullings and Stokes are both very capable backups who can spell the starters. They are a bit of a downgrade, but they still show a lot of promise and will get their fair share of touches.

Wide Receiver

Starters - Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson

Backups - Tyler Morris, Darrius Clemons and Fredrick Moore

Wide receiver is one of the biggest question marks on offense this year. Johnson and Wilson will undoubtedly be McCarthy’s top wideout targets this year, but they will need to step up even more this year as teams continue to stack the box to stop Corum and Edwards.

Morris, Clemons and Moore look to be in a long line of receivers looking to make a statement this year and should have plenty of opportunities to show they are ready.

Tight End

Starter - Colston Loveland

Backup - AJ Barner

Loveland burst his way on to the scene late in the season in 2022 with touchdowns against Ohio State and Purdue. He only had 16 receptions, but he will most likely get a much bigger role this year, and he looks ready to breakout.

Barner comes to Michigan from Indiana after having a solid junior year in which he caught 28 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns. He will also get a lot of playing time and should make another great safety blanket for McCarthy.

Offense line

Starters - LT LaDarius Henderson, LG Trevor Keegan, C Drake Nugent, RG Zak Zinter, RT Karsen Barnhart

Backups - LT Jeffrey Persi, LG Giovanni El-Hadi, C Greg Crippen, RG Raheem Anderson, RT Trente Jones

The line will be looking for their third straight Joe Moore Award and have some big shoes to fill. Keegan, Zinter, Jones and Barnhart return after seeing starting or significant action on the offensive line last year. Throw in transfers Nugent and Henderson and they will look to plug and go just like they have the last two years.

Nugent will replace Olu Oluwatimi, who was also a transfer last year and won the Rimington Award for best college center. Nugent was very good at Stanford and looks like a great replacement, but he still has a tall task taking over for Oluwatimi.

The rest of the line will get their chance to shine as Michigan will rely heavily on the rushing attack once again. Corum and Edwards are great, they just need the line to open up the same holes they have the last two years.