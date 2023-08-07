The Michigan Wolverines made the College Football Playoff last season, and now before the 2023 season starts they rank in the top four of the Coaches Poll.

The Wolverines rank No. 2 in the first Coaches Poll of the year.

Just a starting point pic.twitter.com/WnjCVhpn6M — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 7, 2023

Georgia, who’s won back-to-back national championships, came in at No. 1 and received 61 out of 66 first-place votes.

Other Big Ten teams made the list, including Ohio State who is behind Michigan at No. 4. Then there’s Penn State at No. 7, and Wisconsin at No. 21.

Michigan was ranked at No. 6 in the preseason Coaches Poll last season, but making the College Football Playoff and winning the Big Ten Championship in consecutive seasons has coaches across the nation high on Michigan.

Michigan gets their season going against East Carolina on September 2 at Michigan Stadium.

For the full Coaches Poll, Click Here.