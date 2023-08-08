Michigan is just starting to reap the rewards in recruiting of two consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, and the 2022 and 2023 classes are a big part of the continued growth of the program.

Brooks Bahr is a true freshman defensive lineman who came to Michigan, and is hoping to bring the Wolverines’ defensive line to new heights.

As part of a series at Maize n Brew leading up to the start of the season, let’s break down Bahr’s path to Michigan and his outlook for 2023.

The story so far

Bahr attended Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois and was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. He helped lead the Ramblers to a Class 8A championship in his senior season, with 49 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

Jim Harbaugh described him on signing day as “big, athletic.” Harbaugh also praised his versatility as someone capable of playing both defensive end and tackle.

Bahr was defensive line coach Mike Elston’s first commit, and chose Michigan over schools like Wisconsin and Iowa.

Outlook for 2023

Bahr is 6-foot-5, 298 pounds, which makes him more likely a tackle than an edge at the college level. Defensive tackle is one of Michigan’s deepest position groups in 2023, with a two-headed monster in Kris Jenkins and Mason Graham and quality rotation pieces in Kenneth Grant, Rayshaun Benny and Cam Goode, so Bahr likely won’t see significant time this year.

He is a probable redshirt candidate for 2023, but his massive frame makes him an intriguing prospect to watch in the early goings of the season.