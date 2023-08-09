Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards on preseason watch list for Doak Walker Award

Announced on Wednesday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards both were included on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award. This award is presented every year to the best running back in college football.

They're both on the Doak Walker Award Watch List for the best RB in the country.#GoBlue | https://t.co/PaeCXeCT05 pic.twitter.com/tfsUThjfcA — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 9, 2023

Corum and Edwards are joined by several other Big Ten running backs, including Roman Hemby (Maryland), Kaleb Johnson (Iowa), Reggie Love III (Illinois), Josh McCray (Illinois), Jaylin Lucas (Indiana), TreyVeon Henderson (Ohio State), Miyan Williams (Ohio State), Devin Mockobee (Purdue), Braelon Allen (Wisconsin), Chez Mellusi (Wisconsin), Kaytron Allen (Penn State) and Nicholas Singleton (Penn State).

This is the second straight year Corum made the watch list for the Doak Walker in the preseason, and it’s the first year for Edwards. Corum was also included on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, given annually to college football’s best overall player.

Corum and Edwards are set to be one of — if not thee — best running back duo in college football this season. Corum finished 2022 with 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 11 receptions for 80 yards and another score. Edwards was no slouch, either, finishing with 991 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 18 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Both Corum and Edwards are remarkable talents at the running back position, and both will be relied on heavily this season as Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy and everyone else in the program looks to make it back to the College Football Playoff.

We are nearly a month away from the start of the 2023 season, as Michigan will square off with East Carolina in the Big House at noon on Sept. 2.