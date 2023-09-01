Pick’em Podcast Week 1: Juggernaut matchups down south

The Pick’em Podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

After a Week 0 full of zero surprises, hopefully we get some more excitement in Week 1 of the 2023 college football regular season.

Von, Luke and Dan are back to pick the best games of the week on this week’s Pick’em Podcast! Below are the games bet on this week and their respective spreads.

CMU at MSU (-14.5)

West Virginia @ No. 7 Penn State (-20.5)

Boise State @ No. 10 Washington (-14.5)

Colorado @ No. 17 TCU (-20.5)

South Carolina @ North Carolina (-2.5)

No. 5 LSU (-2.5) vs. No. 8 Florida State

No. 3 Ohio State (-30) @ Indiana

ECU @ No. 2 Michigan (-36)

