Survey results: Most fans think Blake Corum will rush for more than 100 yards in his return

A major thank you to all that participated in the first SB Nation Reacts Survey of the 2023 season! We had a lot of votes roll through on our three questions for this week, so now it’s time to go over the results.

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum is set to return from his knee injury sustained last year against Illinois. His highly anticipated return has fans buzzing. We asked you if you think the senior will rush for more than 100 yards in his first game back from that injury, and 79 percent of voters believe he will get there.

Next up, we asked Michigan fans about the defensive side of the ball. Specifically, who is going to emerge as the next star on the defense? This one was pretty split, as 43 percent of voters believe edge rusher Braiden McGregor has the best shot, followed by edge rusher Derrick Moore at 28 percent, linebacker Ernest Hausmann at 20 percent and safety Makari Paige at six percent.

Finally, as we always do on these surveys, we asked if you believe the Wolverines will cover the spread this weekend. They are a heavy 36-point favorite against East Carolina without head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. Despite the adversity Michigan is up against this weekend, the majority of fans — 76 percent, to be exact — still believe the Wolverines will cover that monster spread.

How did you vote this week? Do you disagree with the majority of fans in any of these questions? Let us know down in the comments below, and thanks as always for participating in the survey!

