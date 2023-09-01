One of the most interesting additions to Michigan’s squad this offseason is Ernest Hausmann, who is trying to carve out a role in a talented linebacker corps for the Wolverines, spearheaded by Junior Colson and Mike Barrett.

Linebackers coach Chris Partridge, who returned to Ann Arbor after three seasons as the Ole Miss defensive coordinator, says Hausmann is fitting in just fine with the group.

“I do consider all three of those guys, Mike Barrett, Junior (Colson), and Ernest Hausmann starters for us,” Partridge said.

But he had more words about the way Hausmann uses his football IQ to bring a different dimension to the middle of the defense.

“He just sees the game so well. He studies it so well. He anticipates really well, practices hard prepares,” Partridge said.

In terms of his physical attributes on the field, Partridge says Hausmann is a versatile player.

“He plays the run and the pass and does everything at a good level. He’s a very well-rounded backer,” Partridge said.

Hausmann joined the Wolverines as one of their gems from this past transfer class. He’s ranked as the fourth-best overall transfer by 247Sports. He made a big impression on the Wolverines last year as a Cornhusker, posting 10 tackles and one sack in the Michigan win.

Adding Hausmann to this group should put fans at ease about the depth at linebacker. Do the Michigan linebackers outperform last year’s crew? Do you see Hausmann emerging as the top linebacker in the group? Let us know in the comments.