We know the Michigan football team won’t be hosting recruits for Week 1, but it should be a busy recruiting weekend for Juwan Howard and the Michigan men’s basketball team.

Koa Peat, a five-star forward who is one of the best players in the 2025 class, is set to visit Michigan this weekend, as reported by The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and On3’s Joe Tipton.

Peat received an offer from the Wolverines back in September, and is ranked as the third-best player in the 2025 class on the 247Sports composite.

He’s collected offers from a few dozen schools already, and is anticipated to be one of the most sought-after players in his class after playing well at the U16 Americas Championship this summer.

As Damon Allred covered in a feature for SB Nation in July, Peat comes from a football family, with his dad, Todd, playing for six combined seasons for the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals and Los Angeles Raiders. His older brother, Andrus, currently plays offensive line for the New Orleans Saints. His other older brothers were/are collegiate athletes, with Todd Jr. playing at Nebraska, Cassius playing at Michigan State, and Keona being listed as a freshman on Arizona State’s roster.

In terms of Peat’s chances of landing at Michigan, it’s hard to tell this early in the process. He’s been on unofficial visits to Arizona State and Nebraska, where he’s considered a legacy because of his older brothers. Michigan State has also been in hot pursuit of him, so props to the Wolverines for getting him to come on a visit soon.

Peat is not the only five-star who will be in Ann Arbor this weekend, as 2025 point guard Darius Acuff Jr. — a Detroit native — will also be visiting Michigan over the next few days. On the composite, Acuff is rated as the 10th-best recruit and the second-best player from Michigan in his class. He told 247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins he’s built a great relationship with Howard, and considering it’s the hometown team, you’d have to think Michigan has at least a slight advantage at this time.

It’s unclear whether or not Peat and Acuff are visiting together, but I’d assume the two will cross paths over the weekend. Props to Howard and his staff for staying proactive and getting these guys in the building months before their junior year high school seasons even start.