Opening betting odds revealed for Michigan vs. Bowling Green

The Michigan Wolverines dismantled the UNLV Rebels at the Big House on Saturday, 35-7, but have yet to cover the spread this season. It’s understandable, as they were 36-point and 37-point favorites, respectively, in their first two games, and that is a lot of ground to cover for a team that traditionally doesn’t run up the score.

Perhaps that changes next Saturday night at the Big House against the visiting Bowling Green Falcons of the Mid-American Conference. DraftKings Sportsbook just released the opening odds for the game, and Michigan is a HUGE 38-point favorite to start the week. The over/under has not been released yet.

Bowling Green is 1-1 up to this point in the season, having lost to Liberty on the road in Week 1 and taking down Eastern Illinois on Saturday at home. All signs point to this being another blowout win for the Maize and Blue, so we’ll see soon enough if Michigan can top the number that the oddsmakers are giving them.

Do you think Michigan will cover the spread next weekend against Bowling Green? Are you confident enough to bet on it? Let us know down in the comments.

