AP Poll: Top-10 changes after Week 2 action

The Michigan Wolverines remain at No. 2 in the AP Poll, but there were some major changes in the top-25 after some upsets and lackluster performances in Week 2.

Georgia stayed at No. 1, but the Florida State Seminoles jumped up to No. 3 after Alabama lost to Texas. Speaking of that marquee matchup on Saturday night, the Longhorns are now No. 4 while the Crimson Tide fell to No. 10.

After another meh performance by Ohio State, the Buckeyes moved down a spot to No. 6. USC, after putting up 50+ points again, took their spot at No. 5.

Rounding out the top-10 are Washington at No. 8 and Notre Dame at No. 9.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State remained at No. 7, while the Iowa Hawkeyes moved back into the AP Poll — at No. 25 — after taking down Iowa State. Wisconsin dropped from the rankings after losing on the road to Washington State.

A few other notes — Miami (No. 22) moved into the top-25 for the first time this season after taking down then-ranked Texas A&M. UCLA (No. 24) and the aforementioned Washington State (No. 23) also made their AP Poll debuts.