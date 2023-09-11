Michigan took care of business once again, easily beating an over-matched UNLV team on Saturday. J.J. McCarthy looked sharp, Blake Corum scored three times on 15 carries, and the defense stymied the Rebels all day long.

Apparently, though, that performance wasn’t enough to impress the computers as the Wolverines dropped to No. 10 in the latest ESPN FPI. It is puzzling why they are now barely in the top-10, but the top team in the latest rankings brings up even more questions.

No, Wolverine fans, it isn’t rival Ohio State. Instead it is an Alabama team that lost to Texas on Saturday night. The Tide stayed in the top spot despite the loss and are just 0.4 points up on the Buckeyes, and 3.5 points above a Longhorns team they just lost to.

Many can point to the Wolverines’ ho-hum wins against two inferior opponents as to why they are 10th, but how does that explain the Buckeyes being No. 2? Ohio State is also undefeated, but hasn’t looked all that impressive against Indiana and Youngstown State.

Two-time defending champion Georgia is currently sitting in third, with USC right behind at four. Florida State, who has an impressive win against LSU, rounds out the top five.

Penn State is the next Big Ten team in the rankings, coming in at seven, three spots better than last week. The Big Ten is not loved in the rankings, as Iowa and Wisconsin are the next conference teams after Michigan, coming in at 34 and 35, respectively. Michigan State checks in at 39 and Maryland is right behind at 42.

If it makes the Wolverines feel any better, the hype train that Deion Sanders is orchestrating at Colorado currently sits at No. 58 in the latest rankings.