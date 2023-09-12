Recruiting Roundup: 2025 CB commit visits Miami over the weekend

Although we are in the early stages of 2025 recruiting, several targets around the country are recognizing Michigan as not only a national title contender, but a great avenue to the NFL. That being said, Michigan is beginning to see more movement in the 2025 cycle.

We’ve got that and more in today’s Recruiting Roundup, but we start on a more negative note pertaining to the junior class.

2025 commit attends the Miami vs. Texas A&M game

While Michigan looks to continue making strides on the recruiting trail, it appears a 2025 commit is keeping his options open. 247Sports ($) reported that four-star cornerback commit Chris Ewald visited Miami on Saturday for the matchup between the Hurricanes and Texas A&M. He had this to say after Miami won:

“The stadium was rocking. The energy was great from the fans. That was a big win for the program. Coach Mario’s vision is unfolding in front of us. I’m excited! Miami is my home-team school they will always be in the race.”

Although Ewald committed to the Wolverines last December, there is still a lot of time before he eventually signs his letter of intent. He is currently Michigan’s highest ranked commit in the 2025 cycle at No. 91 overall on the 247Sports composite. Expect the Hurricanes to make a strong push to flip him, as this one appears far from over.

2025 OL sets visit for OSU game

Matty Augustine, a 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman from Greenwich, recently shared he will take a visit to Michigan for the showdown against the Buckeyes this season.

Luckily for Michigan, Sherrone Moore, one of its stars on the recruiting trail, is targeting him. This is appealing to prospects looking to land a roster spot with a high caliber position coach. Augustine had several good things to say about Michigan in this On3 ($) interview:

On his summer visit to Ann Arbor: “It was an amazing visit and camp. I really enjoyed getting coached by coach Moore and all the assistant offensive line coaches. The energy was up the whole camp. I got to see the campus, the facilities and The Big House. It’s an amazing place overall.”

On his personal relationship with Moore: “I love him. Having an offensive line coach that’s also an offensive coordinator means a lot. The coaching staff puts trust into what he does, and obviously, he knows what he’s doing. He’s producing the best offensive line year after year, which is cool to see.”

Augustine is currently the No. 1 overall recruit in Connecticut and is a top target for the Wolverines in their 2025 class. He holds multiple offers from other top tier programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and more.

Michigan offers 2025 four-star athlete

If there is one thing you can say about linebackers coach Chris Partridge, it’s he knows how to recruit at a high level. He was largely responsible for getting Rashan Gary to commit to Michigan back in the day, and he is continuing to actively seek out top talent throughout the nation.

Recently, Partridge offered another highly talented prospect — 2025 four-star athlete Cameron Sparks. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, and has good size and plays wide receiver and linebacker. Michigan joins a growing list of schools that are very interested in Sparks, including Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Wisconsin and more.

Sparks was shared his excitement regarding the offer in an interview with The Michigan Insider by 247Sports ($):

“Getting a big-time Big Ten offer meant a lot to me. It means a lot to me,” Sparks said. “I’m very interested in Michigan, and they’re a winning program.”

Sparks also acknowledged that with the offer, Michigan sits near the top of schools he is interested in. Assuming he puts out a top list at some point, it is likely the Wolverines will be included.