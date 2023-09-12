How Michigan’s 2023 opponents performed in Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season has come and gone. Michigan came out on top against UNLV, winning by a final score of 35-7. Let’s take a look at how Michigan’s 2023 opponents fared in their matchups last week.

East Carolina (0-2): 31-13 loss to Marshall

The Pirates weren’t able to muster much in this game and remain winless. Marshall running back Rasheen Ali was the story here, as he ran for three touchdowns on the day. The Marshall defense was also stifling, holding East Carolina to 269 total yards, including only 123 through the air.

Next week: @ Appalachian State (1-1)

Bowling Green (1-1): 38-15 win over Eastern Illinois

It was a solid bounce-back performance for Bowling Green after its Week 1 loss. Quarterback Connor Bazelak had a nice day, completing 23-of-28 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. The Falcon offense was rolling in this one, totaling 509 total yards.

Next week: @ Michigan (2-0)

Rutgers (2-0): 36-7 win over Temple

Rutgers led this one the whole way, but really put on a clinic in the fourth quarter, outscoring Temple, 23-7. Junior running back Kyle Monangai had a big performance, rushing for 165 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Gavin Wimsat struggled, however, as he completed only 10-of-21 passes for 198 yards.

Next week: vs. Virginia Tech (1-1)

Nebraska (0-2): 36-14 loss to Colorado

Nebraska was no match for Colorado on Saturday, as it surrendered 454 total yards, including 396 through the air. Shedeur Sanders led the way with 393 passing yards and two touchdowns. It hasn’t been the easiest schedule so far for Nebraska, so the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln isn’t off to a great start.

Next week: vs. Northern Illinois (1-1)

Minnesota (2-0): 25-6 win over Eastern Michigan

The Minnesota rushing attack led the way in this one, going for 296 yards. Freshman Darius Taylor had an outstanding day, rushing for 193 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. The Golden Gopher defense also stood out, holding Eastern Michigan to 152 total yards.

Next week: @ North Carolina (2-0)

Indiana (1-1): 41-7 win over Indiana State

The Hoosiers collected their first win of the season in dominant fashion. Quarterback Tayven Jackson had a solid performance, completing 18-of-21 passes for 236 yards, while also recording a rushing touchdown. The defense held Indiana State to only 93 total yards, while the Indiana offense put up 558 total yards of its own.

Next week: vs. Louisville (2-0)

Michigan State (2-0): 45-14 win over Richmond

Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim played a great game, completing 18-of-22 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Nathan Carter also had another solid game, recording 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. The Spartans are off to a solid start before welcoming in a top-10 opponent in Washington next week.

Next week: vs. Washington (2-0)

Purdue (1-1): 24-17 win over Virginia Tech

Purdue battled the elements and a six-hour rain delay, but was eventually able to get the win over Virginia Tech. This was a back-and-forth affair, but a late rushing touchdown from quarterback Hudson Card ended up sealing the game. It was a big milestone for Purdue head coach Ryan Walters as well, as he got his first career win.

Next week: vs. Syracuse (2-0)

Penn State (2-0): 63-7 win over Delaware

This one went as expected, as Penn State dominated from start to finish. Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen both had big days, as Singleton ran for three touchdowns while Allen ran for 109 yards. The Nittany Lion defense was also dominant, as it held Delaware to 140 total yards.

Next week: @ Illinois (1-1)

Maryland (2-0): 38-20 win over Charlotte

Maryland trailed early, going down 14-0 in the first quarter, but was eventually able to rally for the victory. Roman Hemby had a big day, rushing for 162 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. He also added 55 receiving yards on four receptions.

Next week: vs. Virginia (0-2)

Ohio State (2-0): 35-7 win over Youngstown State

The Ohio State offense rebounded after a disappointing showing in Week 1. Superstar receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had seven receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Kyle McCord looked more comfortable as well, completing 14-of-20 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns.

Next week: vs. Western Kentucky (2-0)