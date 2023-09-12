2025 three-star LB Mantrez Walker decommits from Michigan

Late Monday night, 2025 three-star linebacker Mantrez Walker announced on Twitter that he was decommitting from the Michigan Wolverines.

“First off, I would like to thank the Michigan staff for allowing me to represent their university as a student-athlete,” he said in a statement. “After lots of talk with my mom and dad, I have came to the decision to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Michigan and continuing to explore my options. Thank you for everything.”

This decommitment should not come as a surprise if you are a follower of Michigan football recruiting. Walker has taken visits to a lot of other schools recently, including to Tennessee this past weekend. Yes, he visited Michigan this summer, but he hadn’t shown any indication he would be back soon, unlike 2025 four-star cornerback commit Chris Ewald who plans on visiting for the Ohio State game in November.

For now, Michigan will look elsewhere for linebackers, and other prospects in general, in the 2025 class. The aforementioned Ewald and in-state four-star defensive lineman Bobby Kanka now make up Michigan’s commits in the junior class.