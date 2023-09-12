Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re two weeks into the football season and some storylines are starting to be built for the Michigan Wolverines. Most notable is a conversation that began at the start of the offseason: the amount of touches for Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards in 2023.

Right now, the totals are split rather evenly. Corum has 25 carries and five catches while Edwards has 18 carries and nine catches. However, their production is staggeringly different. Edwards is averaging just 2.6 yards per carry and has not reached the end zone yet, gaining just 105 total yards. Meanwhile, Corum is up to 181 total yards and has scored four times.

With just 105 yards in the first two games, and a seemingly healthy Blake Corum, how many total yards do you see Edwards finishing with this season?

Meanwhile, a guy who has been uber-productive is Roman Wilson. J.J. McCarthy has thrown five touchdowns this season, all of them to Wilson. Even though he only has 10 receptions, half of them have finished in six points. At this rate, Wilson is on pace for 30 receiving touchdowns this season. We all know the competition will get better, but this could be a historic season for him.

The current Michigan record is held by former Heisman winner Desmond Howard who scored 21 receiving touchdowns. Do you think Wilson will surpass that in 2023, or even get close to it?

In Saturday’s matchup with Bowling Green, the Wolverines will be playing under the lights in the Big House. Former Michigan quarterback Scot Loeffler returns to Ann Arbor as a head coach with Indiana transfer quarterback Connor Bazelak leading the way, hoping for an upset.

Michigan has failed to cover the spread in the first two games of the season, both where it was favored by more than 30 points. In Week 3, the Wolverines are favored by 39.5 points against the Falcons. Will the Wolverines beat the spread this weekend?

