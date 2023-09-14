Recruiting Roundup: Michigan pursuing teammates of two 2024 commits

We still have one week left of Jim Harbaugh’s suspension, but the Michigan Wolverines will be hosting recruits this weekend, as a number of talented young players will be on the sidelines for the Bowling Green game.

We’ll have more on those recruits tomorrow, but there’s still plenty to get to in the Recruiting Roundup. In this edition, we’ll talk about two teammates of 2024 commits Michigan is pursuing, and a top-15 2024 tackle talking a return visit to Ann Arbor.

Michigan pursuing Georgia commit, teammate of Jo’Ziah Edmond

Four-star 2024 wide receiver NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle has already committed to Georgia, but he told Zach Libby at The Wolverine ($) he is considering visiting Michigan. A big reason for this is cornerback Jo’Ziah Edmond, Tuggle’s high school teammate who committed to Michigan last month.

“Lately, (Edmond) has been trying to get me up to Michigan for a visit,” Tuggle said. “I might go on a couple of visits. I don’t know yet. I’m thinking about it and exploring my options if I need to. If I were to go around and take visits, then Michigan would definitely be a top pick.”

Tuggle is rated just inside the top-100 in his class on the 247Sports composite, along with the 16th-best pass catcher and second-best recruit from the state of Indiana. He mentioned Michigan was one of his top choices because of how genuine wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy was with him.

“When I went up there, I actually liked (Bellamy) a lot,” Tuggle said. “(Michigan) was one of the top choices because he never lied. He’s always going to keep it truthful. I feel like he has a great personality. They definitely have some great things going on up there.”

Tuggle mentioned Michigan’s offense, which is rather run-heavy, was the thing holding him back from committing, but things are changing a bit to start this season.

The Wolverines only have two wide receiver commits in the class in four-star Channing Goodwin and three-star I’Marion Stewart, so they could use another one. Hopefully Michigan is able to swing Tuggle on one of his Ann Arbor visits.

Top-15 2025 OL wants to visit Michigan twice this season

One of the better tackles in the 2025 class, Carter Lowe, has already visited Michigan once and wants to come back twice this season. He told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($) he wants to be there for one of the best rivalries in sports.

“I’m planning on going to the Michigan vs. Ohio State game and I will try to make it up for one more,” Lowe said. “I’ll definitely be there for that last game.”

Lowe is rated 164th overall in the 2025 class on the 247Sports composite, along with 15th among tackles and sixth among recruits from Ohio.

The Toledo native — who said he’s gotten the most attention from Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia and Wisconsin — said he knows a lot of Michigan’s coaching staff. He’s talked the most with Steve Clinkscale and Sherrone Moore, the latter of which got a lot of praise from Lowe in the interview.

“I think he’s a great coach,” Lowe said. “He’s running the program great and winning the Joe Moore award for two years is great. I love watching him coach and seeing his offensive line. I’m excited to see them play this year. I know he’s doing a great job recruiting even in the transfer portal and he’s always doing a great job. The way he coaches them stands out because I have been to a lot of practices and I love to see him coach. In the technique stuff, he does a great job and I love to see what he does in practice.”

Michigan’s offensive line is one of the elites in college football, and Moore is a big reason why. Hopefully he can talk Lowe into coming to Michigan and being a part of that unit.

Michigan pursuing 2025 defensive lineman after landing team mate.

The Wolverines picked up a commitment from 2024 defensive lineman Owen Wafle in June, and now they’re pursuing his high school teammate along the defensive line, Kole Briehler.

Briehler, a 2025 prospect who is not yet ranked on the composite, told The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($) how excited he was to earn an offer from the Wolverines this summer.

“That was definitely huge for me,” Briehler said. “I was really pumped about it. I was on the phone with coach (Grant) Newsome, and he put me on with coach (Mike) Elston. I had a really good conversation with them. Owen was super pumped. Another one of our captains committed to Michigan for lacrosse. They really want me to go there.”

Commits tend to listen to their high school teammates, and Wafle appears to be selling Briehler on Michigan as much as the coaches.

“Owen has told me how good everyone is at Michigan and how much he’s learned talking to the coaches,” Briehler said. “He wants us to go there and play more football together. It would be amazing to play with him.”

Briehler said he has Michigan near the top of his list due to the winning culture and the coaching staff. He’s already picked up more than a dozen offers. and he’s hoping to get on Michigan’s campus soon.

“My family and I want to get out for a game this year,” Briehler said. “I definitely want to see the facilities. I want to see them play in person. The stadium is the biggest in college football, so I know it would be crazy.”