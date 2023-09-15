The smoke about the Smith brothers flipping their commitment has been emanating for a while, and where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Jerod and Jacob Smith — four-star defensive line prospects in the 2024 class — have officially flipped their commitment from Michigan to Kentucky.

Jerod previously committed to Michigan back in late April, and his brother did the same thing about three months later. This news doesn’t come as much of a surprise; rumors of them flipping have been floating around over the past month or so, and a whopping five Crystal Balls from 247Sports projected both twins to flip to the Wildcats.

This news is obviously not good for Michigan fans, especially considering the twins were two of Michigan’s top-10 prospects on the composite. This is a tough pill to swallow heading into the senior season for this class, especially considering the recent loss of four-star edge Elias Rudolph to Miami, as well.

Still, I wouldn’t say this news is necessarily devastating. Michigan still has a good amount of defensive line talent in its 2024 class with Owen Walfe, Ted Hammond, Dominic Nichols, Manuel Beigel and Devon Baxter. You can also pencil in four-star athletes Mason Curtis and Jaden Smith as potential edge rushers at the collegiate level.

It’s a little late in the 2024 cycle, but it’s important to remember with the loss of the Smiths, the Wolverines now have two extra scholarships to play around with it. It’s nice to have those in the back pocket to either use on a prospect they offer this fall, or perhaps flip a prospect or two prior to signing day.

We wish the Smiths the best of luck with the Wildcats. In the meantime, Maize n Brew will continue to keep you updated on the latest recruiting news, including what defensive line recruits the Wolverines may now pursue in the coming weeks.