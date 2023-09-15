Pick’em Podcast Week 3: Can MSU cover against Washington without Mel Tucker?

The Pick’em Podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

Michigan State was probably going to have a hard time against Washington this weekend anyways, but head coach Mel Tucker’s suspension amidst a sexual harassment allegation makes things even more challenging for the Spartans.

Despite this recent development, the betting odds haven’t changed a whole lot regarding the matchup on Saturday in East Lansing. Can the Spartans cover the spread, or even better, pull off the unimaginable and upset the Huskies?

Von, Luke and Dan are back to pick the best of the best on this week’s Pick’em Podcast! Below are the games picked and their respective spreads.

CMU @ No. 9 ND (-34.5)

Northwestern @ No. 21 Duke (-18.5)

Western Kentucky @ No. 6 Ohio State (-29.5)

No. 8 Washington (-16.5) @ MSU

No. 7 Penn State (-14.5) @ Illinois

No. 15 Kansas State (-4) @ Missouri

No. 11 Tennessee (-6.5) @ Florida

Bowling Green @ No. 2 Michigan (-40.5)

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF