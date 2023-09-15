After hosting zero visitors over the first two weeks of the season, the Michigan Wolverines will have more than a dozen commits and targets on the sidelines this weekend when they take on Bowling Green.

This is the final week of Jim Harbaugh’s suspension, so he won’t be allowed to interact with these recruits, but we should expect more visitors after his suspension and with Michigan playing conference opponents.

Here is the tentative list of commits and targets coming this weekend. The rankings listed on the side are according to the 247Sports composite.

2024 Commits

Cincinnati (OH) four-star RB Jordan Marshall - No. 72 overall, No. 6 RB

Kansas City (MO) four-star OT Andrew Sprague - No. 154 overall, No. 10 OT

Harper Woods (MI) four-star S Jacob Oden - No. 210 overall, No. 18 S

Howell (MI) four-star DL Bobby Kanka - No. 328 overall, No. 34 DL

Belleville (MI) four-star LB Jeremiah Beasley - No. 332 overall, No. 26 LB

Avon (OH) four-star IOL Luke Hamilton - No. 364 overall, No. 22 IOL

Cinncinati (OH) four-star DL Ted Hammond - No. 399 overall, No. 42 DL

Pittsburgh (PA) three-star LB Cole Sullivan - No. 461 overall, No. 41 LB

Lakewood (OH) three-star OT Ben Roebuck - No. 480 overall, No. 33 OT

There are no real surprises here, as Michigan is set to host nine commits from the 2024 class. I love they are getting three offensive linemen on campus for the game where Sherrone Moore is serving as head coach; I’m sure Sprague, Hamilton and Roebuck will love seeing that.

I would expect every other commit to come to campus at least once this year, including top-ranked commit Jadyn Davis, who I’m sure Michigan fans would love to see in Ann Arbor.

2025 class

Detroit (MI) four-star Edge Xavier Newsom - No. 273 overall, No. 22 Edge

West Bloomfield (MI) four-star WR Kamren Flowers - No. 312 overall, No. 46 WR

Detroit (MI) three-star ATH Elijah Dotson - No. 391 overall, No. 33 ATH

West Bloomfield (MI) three-star WR Elisha Durham - No. 574 overall, No. 83 WR

Plainfield (IL) WR Quinn Morris - Unranked

Brighton (MI) ATH Reed Blake-Thomas - Unranked

With the first visits of the season for the 2025 class, the Wolverines are clearly prioritizing local recruits, as four of these recruits can make it to Michigan from their hometown in less than an hour.

It’s cool that Michigan is hosting teammates in Flowers and Durham. Hopefully they can land a commitment from at least one of them at some point, as Michigan would continue the pipeline from West Bloomfield High School.

The highest-ranked player on this list is Newsom — you can never have too many quality edges, so I would think he’s the biggest priority among this group.

Morris is the younger brother of wide receiver Tyler Morris. He’s been on campus a lot, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to eventually see him commit to the Wolverines.

2027 class

Mundelein (IL) QB Trae Taylor - Not Ranked

Harper Woods (MI) ATH Dakota Guerrant, Not Ranked

2027 doesn’t even feel like a real year, but Michigan is hosting a few players who are currently high school freshmen. Michigan is hosting a Midwest quarterback in Taylor — who has eight offers — and an in-state athlete in Guerrant with three. It’s super early in the recruiting process for both, but the Wolverines are probably near the top of their lists, considering they are visiting Michigan a few weeks into their high school seasons.