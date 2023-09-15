In the first night game of the season, Michigan will wear its all-blue uniform against Bowling Green State University.

This will be the first time the Wolverines go all-blue this season, and they have a good track record with the combination.

Michigan is 11-1 all-time and a perfect 7-0 at home when rocking both blue jerseys and blue pants. Most recently, the Wolverines wore their all-blue uniforms when they defeated Purdue, 43-22, in the Big Ten Championship Game last season.

This will be the last week of non-conference play and also the end of head coach Jim Harbaugh’s suspension. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will assume the head coaching duties.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. Maize n Brew has plenty of coverage to get you ready for this one, and we’ll also have coverage during and after the game from Ann Arbor.