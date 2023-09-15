Juwan Howard undergoes successful heart surgery

Juwan Howard, head coach of the Michigan men’s basketball team, underwent successful heart surgery on Friday at the university’s Cardiovascular Center, according to a team spokesperson.

The doctor operating on Howard successfully resected an aortic aneurysm and repaired Howard’s aortic valve. After a routine medical check, Howard’s surgical procedures were scheduled ASAP to allow him to return for the upcoming season.

In a statement sent to local media, the doctor said Howard is expected to fully recover in six to 12 weeks, and could return to the program in four-to-six weeks.

Michigan is set to kick off their season on Nov. 3 against Northwood. Based on the timeline of his recovery, Howard should be with the program in time for that game. According to that same timeline, Howard will likely miss the team’s first day of practice on Sep. 26 and may miss a few weeks of practice after that.

Associate head coach Phil Martelli will serve as interim head coach during Howard’s recovery process, with Saddi Washington and Howard Eisley maintaining their assistant roles. Jay Smith, the team’s director of player personnel and development, will be elevated as a third assistant during the interim period.

“I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health,” Howard in the statement. “My wife, Jenine, and our family appreciate the world-class care that has been provided to us. Dr. (Kim) Eagle, Dr. (Himanshu) Patel, Dr. (Stanley) Chetcuti, and all of the staff at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are so talented and performed like champions throughout this process. I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us.”

Practice kicks off in a couple of weeks, and there’s lots of new players on the 2023-24 roster for fans to familiarize themselves with, including three grad transfers and two incoming freshmen, with the lone scholarship player of the 2023 class being George Washington III.

