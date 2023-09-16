Survey Results: Most fans believe Roman Wilson will get close to breaking Desmond Howard’s TD record

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Thank you all for your continued participation in our weekly Michigan Wolverines football Reacts Survey. We had plenty of responses this week, so let’s get right to the results!

Earlier this week, we asked Michigan fans if they believe senior wideout Roman Wilson has a shot at breaking Desmond Howard’s touchdown record of 19 in a single season. Wilson already has five touchdowns just two games through the season, so he’s well on his way.

The results are in, and 60 percent of respondents believe Wilson will get close to breaking the record, while 23 percent believe he will set the new record, 15 percent don’t see him getting close, and two percent believe he will tie for the record.

We also asked you about prolific running back Donovan Edwards. He’s not off to a great start this season, as he’s only compiled 46 rushing yards on 18 attempts, along with nine catches for 59 yards. That said, how many total yards do you think Edwards will end the season with?

This one was pretty split as well, with 52 percent believing he’ll get between 750-1,000 yards, 33 percent thinking he will get between 600-750 yards, 11 percent believing he’ll go for 1,000 yards or more, and a pessimistic four percent thinking he won’t even get to 600 total yards.

Finally, we asked you if you believe the Wolverines will cover the 39.5-point spread against Bowling Green on Saturday night — which has since grown to 40.5 points since we started this survey. The Wolverines have not covered the spread yet this season, so fans are a bit down on them to do it tonight, as just 24 percent of voters believe they will cover.

How did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments, and thanks for participating once again!

