Week 3 injury report: Defensive backs still on the mend as Michigan plays in primetime

Last week, Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson was listed as questionable to play against UNLV. After missing Week 1, Johnson came back in a very limited capacity in Week 2 and, at the very least, got his feet wet.

The same cannot be said about junior safety Rod Moore, who missed the first two weeks of the season and is also expected to miss tonight’s game as well.

Here is the full injury report for Week 3 against Bowling Green.

Out

Cornerback Amorion Walker

Wide receiver Darrius Clemons

Safety Rod Moore

Safety Zeke Berry

Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows

Running back C.J. Stokes

Running back Benjamin Hall

Defensive lineman Cameron Brandt

Questionable

Cornerback Will Johnson

Safety Makari Paige

Quarterback Jack Tuttle

Running back Tavierre Dunlap

Defensive back German Green

Wide receiver Peyton O’Leary

The Wolverines’ list of players who are out grew from last week, but a significant player who moved to the “questionable” list is Makari Paige. The senior safety from West Bloomfield has played sparingly in the first two games, so it would be nice to see him back out there tonight.

Meanwhile, his defensive backfield partner in Rod Moore remains out with an undisclosed injury. He has yet to suit up this season, so hopefully he’s able to make it back in time next week for the start of conference play.

A few Wolverines appeared on the injury report for the first time — Zeke Berry is listed as out for this one, as are Cameron Brandt and Ja’Den McBurrows. Jack Tuttle, who suffered an injury on a late hit last week against UNLV, is listed as questionable. I highly doubt Tuttle plays in tonight’s game, so look for Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal to get snaps at quarterback late in the game.

Kickoff for Michigan vs. Bowling Green is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.