Keys to Victory for Michigan against Bowling Green

The Michigan Wolverines play their first night game of the season Saturday when they take on Bowling Green at the Big House. Last year the Wolverines had little trouble in their first night game, beating Hawaii, 56-10, after a lightning delay.

The Wolverines are once again huge favorites this week, but what do they need to do to secure the win and head into Big Ten play 3-0?

1. Stay focused

Yep, this key is back again. This game shouldn’t be close, everybody knows that, but the Wolverines still need to stay focused and make quick work of the Falcons. So far it hasn’t been a problem, but with Big Ten play on the horizon, it could be easy to look ahead. They need to go out, do what they need to do and rest the significant contributors once the game gets out of hand.

2. Create holes for Corum and Edwards

The offensive line has done a great job of pass protecting, but the run blocking hasn’t been the best so far. The Wolverines have only rushed for 301 yards through two games. Normally that is one game against inferior opponents, but there just hasn’t been as many holes for Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards to run through.

Corum has still been effective, as he has already scored four touchdowns, but his longest rush of the year is for 37 yards. Edwards has a long of just 14 and only has 46 rushing yards. Yes, teams are loading the box and J.J. McCarthy has been on fire, but the Wolverines would love the run game to be a bigger part of Saturday’s game.

3. Keep McCarthy rolling

McCarthy has been amazing through two games, completing 87.3 percent of his passes. He has thrown five touchdown passes, all to Roman Wilson, and has yet to throw an interception. He has looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the country and the Wolverines want to keep him rolling. Yes, we talked about getting the run game going, and that is true, but keeping McCarthy hot is just as important.