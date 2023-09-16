The Michigan Wolverines welcome Bowling Green to the Big House for their final non-conference game of the regular season. The Wolverines and Falcons will be under the lights in Michigan’s first primetime game of the year.

The Wolverines come in as huge favorites over a Bowling Green team that is 1-1 on the season and does not have an FBS win yet. The Falcons beat Eastern Illinois last week, 38-15, but lost to Liberty in their opening game, 34-24.

The Falcons are led by former Indiana quarterback Connor Bazeiak, who has thrown for 390 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has experience against Michigan, but it probably won’t be enough to keep Bowling Green in the game for very long.

Game Info

Teams: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. Bowling Green Falcons

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Location: Michigan Stadium Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Big Ten Network

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050)

Spread: Michigan -40.5; O/U: 53.5

Today’s question: Can the Wolverines force any turnovers?

The Falcons threw five interceptions against Liberty, so the question is if the Wolverines can take advantage and do the same tonight. Michigan’s defense has played great so far by giving up just 10 total points through two games, but they have just one forced turnover.

Mike Sainristil picked off a pass on East Carolina’s second possession in Week 1, and that has been it for the Michigan defense. Forcing some turnovers would create shorter fields for the offense, and would be a welcome sight to see.