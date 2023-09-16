 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best social media reactions from Michigan’s victory over Bowling Green

Here’s what was being said about Michigan’s performance during the victory.

Bowling Green v Michigan Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

There was plenty to talk about during Michigan’s 31-6 victory over Bowling Green. Here are some of the best social media reactions from the game.

Michigan’s new LED lights were on display as part of the pregame festivities.

The running game appears to have knocked the rust off, as Blake Corum and the offense rip down the field on the opening drive.

Some sloppiness from the offense and special teams early on, as two interceptions from J.J. McCarthy and a Max Bredeson fumble gave Bowling Green some momentum.

McCarthy and the offense battle back from some adversity though, and Roman Wilson gets his sixth touchdown catch of the year.

A big man interception? Kris Jenkins provides some much needed energy in the second half, as his interception sets up a Blake Corum touchdown.

Cornelius Johnson got on the board with his first touchdown of the season, as he pulls off one of the crazier catches you could ever see.

It wasn’t J.J. McCarthy’s night, as he throws his third interception of the game near the end of the third quarter.

It wasn’t the best performance, but a win is a win, and Michigan is off to a 3-0 start after a 31-6 victory.

