There was plenty to talk about during Michigan’s 31-6 victory over Bowling Green. Here are some of the best social media reactions from the game.
Michigan’s new LED lights were on display as part of the pregame festivities.
New lights on display tonight at the Big House. pic.twitter.com/gknFMWXubN— Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) September 16, 2023
The running game appears to have knocked the rust off, as Blake Corum and the offense rip down the field on the opening drive.
Yeet! Yeet! Skrrt! Skrrt! @blake_corum with the wheels for @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/93zomyBIsu— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023
Blake Corum doing Blake Corum things! THOUCHDOWN @UMichFootball ! 〽️ @blake_corum pic.twitter.com/nSX5gqJDiW— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023
Some sloppiness from the offense and special teams early on, as two interceptions from J.J. McCarthy and a Max Bredeson fumble gave Bowling Green some momentum.
That's two interceptions thrown by JJ McCarthy tonight after not throwing any picks before tonight. Three Michigan turnovers already.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 17, 2023
McCarthy and the offense battle back from some adversity though, and Roman Wilson gets his sixth touchdown catch of the year.
If @UMichFootball's playing, Roman Wilson's catching a TD.— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 17, 2023
A big man interception? Kris Jenkins provides some much needed energy in the second half, as his interception sets up a Blake Corum touchdown.
After UM's first possession fizzled without a first down, Michigan's Kris Jenkins intercepts the pass at the BGSU 11, and fights to get to the two.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) September 17, 2023
Blake Corum mops it up for his 2nd TD of the day.
BGSU 6
UM 21
12:44 3rd Qtr
Quite a swing.
Keep the machines handy.
Cornelius Johnson got on the board with his first touchdown of the season, as he pulls off one of the crazier catches you could ever see.
FLEA-FLICKER TIP DRILL TD @CorneliusNation x @UMichFootball— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 17, 2023
It wasn’t J.J. McCarthy’s night, as he throws his third interception of the game near the end of the third quarter.
J.J. McCarthy with his third pick of the game. Might as well get them out of the way. Michigan up 31-6 with :49 seconds remaining in the third quarter. #GoBlue— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) September 17, 2023
It wasn’t the best performance, but a win is a win, and Michigan is off to a 3-0 start after a 31-6 victory.
#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tarANNlWpV— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 17, 2023
