Opening betting odds revealed for Michigan vs. Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines have cruised to a 3-0 start to the 2023 season, as everyone has been predicting since the 2022 season ended. East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green never stood a chance.

Despite that unblemished record, Michigan is 0-3 in covering the spread so far this year. The Wolverines were huge five-touchdown favorites in all three of those games, and with the way they have played conservatively late in games, it’s no surprise they haven’t managed to do so yet.

We will see if they can change those ways next weekend for their Homecoming game at the Big House against Rutgers, their first Big Ten Conference game of the season. DraftKings Sportsbook just released the opening odds for the game, and Michigan is once again a big favorite — 27.5 points, to be exact.

Rutgers is also 3-0 so far this season after taking down Northwestern (24-7), Temple (36-7) and Virginia Tech (score), all home games for the Scarlet Knights. Another thing the Scarlet Knights have done this season is cover the spread of all three of their games, and they looked pretty dang good in doing so yesterday against Virginia Tech, a better opponent than the Wolverines have had the first three weeks of the year.

Do you think Michigan will FINALLY cover the spread next weekend? Are you confident enough to bet some money on it? Let us know down in the comments!

