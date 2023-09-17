Silver linings and areas of improvement from Michigan’s win vs. Bowling Green

The Pick’em Podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

Michigan beat Bowling Green Saturday night 31-6. It was a blowout victory, but one in which the Wolverines made errors in which they’ll need to clean up before Big Ten play begins next week.

In this postgame reaction podcast, we talk about J.J. McCarthy’s interceptions, Blake Corum’s good day, an admirable defensive effort, and fumbles from Michigan’s kick return unit.

Listen to the podcast below.

