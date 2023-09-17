The Michigan Wolverines looked sloppy in their win against Bowling Green on Saturday night, but they still come in at No. 2 in the latest AP Poll. The top-10 stayed mostly the same after most of the top teams got wins, but didn’t look particularly sharp.

The Wolverines overcame four turnovers and three interceptions to get a 31-6 win over Bowling Green, but neither Texas (win vs. Wyoming) nor Florida State (win at Boston College) did enough in the voters eyes to jump them.

Georgia also didn’t look great as it had to erase a 14-3 halftime deficit to beat South Carolina on Saturday. The Bulldogs got the win, though, and still sit in first place. They gathered 57 first place votes and are currently 85 points up on the Wolverines.

Texas comes in at No. 3 after struggling to beat Wyoming on Saturday. Florida State is behind them at No. 4 after escaping Boston College with a 31-29 win. USC rounds out the top-five after having the week off.

Big Ten foes come in at six and seven, as Ohio State and Penn State stayed steady after wins. The Buckeyes blew out Western Kentucky, but the Nittany Lions had to fend off a pesky Illinois team to start off conference play with a win.

Iowa is the only other Big Ten ranked, as it moved up a spot to No. 24 after beating Western Michigan, 41-10.

The Pac-12 lead the way with seven teams in the top-25. The SEC has five teams in the latest poll, while the ACC has four and the Big 12 has just two.