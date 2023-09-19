Pro Blue: Nico Collins makes epic catch for touchdown, other Wolverines show out in Week 2

There are former Michigan Wolverines all over the NFL, and many of them made an impact in their respective Week 2 games.

Let’s get into it:

Nico Collins shows off his hops, makes impressive touchdown catch

Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was able to link up with Collins for the first score of the game for the Houston Texans on Sunday, and the former Wolverines who made a leaping catch for his first touchdown of the season.

Serious ups from Nico Collins pic.twitter.com/iFopKFxEtg — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) September 17, 2023

While the Texans fell to 0-2 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts, Collins had a solid day, catching seven passes for 146 yards and that score, making fantasy football players across the country wish Collins was in their starting lineup.

As dreadful as Houston can be to watch, it’s cool to see Collins be the No. 1 option. Through two games, he leads all Texans with 13 catches for 226 yards.

He wasn’t the only former Wolverine to make an impact in this game.

Kwity Paye keeps making plays for the Colts

One of the better pass rushers Michigan has had over the last several seasons, Paye had a solid showing in the win, collecting his second sack of the season.

It always feels good to see an Ohio State quarterback get sacked, doesn’t it?

Paye had five tackles in this game — three of them solo — and had the only takeaway of the day, falling on a Stroud fumble in the first quarter.

Meet at the QB.



FOX pic.twitter.com/0PDRhilZHH — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 17, 2023

In his third NFL season, Paye has become a reliable part of Indianapolis’ defensive front. Over 28 games, he’s racked up 51 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and four fumble recoveries.

Your first NFL touchdown is always the sweetest

Luke Schoonmaker scored seven touchdowns in his collegiate career, and just had his first in the pros.

That was Schoonmaker’s only catch of the day, as the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Jets, 30-10.

Dax Hill denies his brother a first down

Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill made a cool play in the second quarter, stopping his older brother, Justice Hill, from getting a first down.

Dax Hill made damn sure his big bro (Justice Hill) wasn't picking up a first down on this play #Bengals #Ravens pic.twitter.com/uxdoyuarA5 — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) September 17, 2023

Hill led all Bengals with 11 total tackles and nine solo tackles in the loss to the Ravens.

Other notable stat lines and performances

-Jake Moody remains perfect through two games of his NFL career. In a San Francisco 49ers win over the Los Angeles Rams, he made three extra points and three field goals, including a 57-yarder, which is now the longest of his pro career.

-Jon Runyan Jr. was part of a Green Bay offensive line that helped the Packers rush for 84 yards and only gave up one sack. In that loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Rashan Gary had two tackles and half a sack.

Kenny Clark, Preston Smith, Rashan Gary THE WHOLE GANG IS HERE! #Packers with a huge stop on defense. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/FfeyUAMsaH — Packers Total Access- Clayton (@packers_access) September 17, 2023

-Maurice Hurst had three tackles and half a sack for the Cleveland Browns in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He celebrated the only way we should — by rubbing his belly.

-Defensive end Mike Danna had two total tackles and half a sack in a Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#Chiefs defensive ends George Karlaftis & Mike Danna get to #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence for the 3rd down sack. Chris Jones also forced pressure on the play.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/8cHxogV7sz — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 17, 2023

-Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson made two solo tackles and defended a pass in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Per PFF’s Steve Palazzolo, he still leads the league with 13 pressures through the first two weeks. Graham Glasgow, who is back with the Lions after four seasons with them to open his career, also entered the game for an injured Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

-Linebacker David Ojabo had two solo tackles in the Ravens win.

-After signing a new contract that guarantees him at least $30 million, center Cesar Ruiz helped the New Orleans Saints rush for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a Monday Night Football win over the Carolina Panthers.

-Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus had nine tackles, six of them solo, in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He left the game at one point with a shoulder injury, but did return.

-Running back Zach Charbonnet had 30 total yards in that game, 16 on the ground and 14 through the air. In that same game, Olu Oluwatimi — an essential piece of last year’s offensive line — made his NFL debut, coming in at center for an injured Evan Brown. Brown did finish the game, but it was cool to see the Michigan center for a brief appearance.

-Cornerback David Long Jr. had two solo tackles in a Las Vegas Raiders loss to the Buffalo Bills.

-Cornerback Ambry Thomas had three solo tackles in the Niners win.