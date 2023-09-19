Michigan Reacts Survey: Which assistant coach did the best job filling in for Jim Harbaugh?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Michigan Wolverines beat Bowling Green this past weekend to move to 3-0 on the season. In those first three non-conference games on the calendar, Michigan had four different head coaches as Jim Harbaugh served a three-game suspension.

Jesse Minter opened up the season coaching the full contest against East Carolina. Then, Jay Harbaugh coached the first half, and Mike Hart coached the second half of the win against UNLV. To wrap it up, Sherrone Moore led the way on Saturday night as Michigan overcame some struggles to beat Bowling Green.

During those three contests, which of those four coaches did the best job as acting head coach?

As we mentioned above, Michigan didn’t look sharp on offense against Bowling Green and never really asserted their dominance in non-conference play. While none of the games were particularly close, the Wolverines never approached 40 or 50 points like they did a season ago earlier in the season. Some fans are concerned about what this could mean for the rest of the year, especially while better opponents come up on the schedule.

Rutgers comes into Ann Arbor at an impressive 3-0 on Saturday to kick off Big Ten play. How confident are you that Michigan will be successful for the remainder of the year?

The Scarlet Knights have caused some problems for Michigan the last few times they played. They’re 4-2 ATS in the last six contests with the Wolverines, and Michigan is 0-3 ATS this season because they haven’t been able to put up points.

Will the Wolverines cover the spread for the first time this season as Harbaugh returns to the sidelines against Rutgers?

Get your votes in below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!