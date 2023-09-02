Week 1 injury report: Michigan will be down some key players against ECU, others questionable

Thanks to the Big Ten Conference, we will all be able to know which Michigan Wolverines will be out with an injury two hours prior to kickoff moving forward. And this week against the East Carolina Pirates, the Wolverines will be without a handful of important players. Luckily, the team is deep at the positions that are expected to be handicapped this week.

Here is the full injury report for Week 1.

Out

Cornerback Amorion Walker

Running back Tavierre Dunlap

Linebacker Jimmy Rolder

Defensive back German Green

Wide receiver Peyton O’Leary

Wide receiver Logan Forbes

Questionable

Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson

Wide receiver Darrius Clemons

Cornerback Will Johnson

Safety Makari Paige

Safety Rod Moore

Running back Cole Cabana

Tight end Matt Hibner

Wide receiver Tyler Morris

Running back Danny Hughes

It’s good to see many of the players who were anticipated to miss today’s game are at least listed as questionable. Rod Moore, Makari Paige and Tyler Morris have all been discussed this week as potentially being out, but not being ruled out yet is a good sign, at the very least.

Meanwhile, with Walker being ruled out, we should highly anticipate seeing UMass cornerback Josh Wallace start today’s game at CB2, and potentially even CB1 if Will Johnson doesn’t play. It also wouldn’t surprise to see Mike Sainristil line up on the outside a bit today and relieve his slot duties to sophomores Zeke Berry and Kody Jones.

It’s a bit of a bummer to see O’Leary banged up. He had a stellar spring game and was ascending the depth chart prior to his undisclosed injury. We should anticipate seeing a lot of Roman Wilson today, and possibly some of the true freshmen in Fred Moore, Semaj Morgan and Karmello English.

With both of Michigan’s starting safeties potentially sidelined, we should expect to see Keon Sabb and Quinten Johnson in the deep defensive backfield. Sabb is a redshirt freshman who played in four games last season and has reportedly flashed in fall camp. Meanwhile, Johnson has been in Ann Arbor since 2019 and has never cracked the starting rotation, but provides meaningful experience, having played in every game the last two seasons.

